National Business

Ashford: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Ashford Inc. (AINC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $6.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The asset management company serving the hospitality industry posted revenue of $63.9 million in the period.

Ashford shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.

