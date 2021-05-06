National Business

Braemar Hotels & Resorts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $10.2 million, or 20 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $11.2 million, or 28 cents per share.

The hotel owner, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $83.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.9 million.

The company's shares have risen 57% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

