Spirit Aerosystems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $171.6 million in its first quarter.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.65 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 93 cents per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $900.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $858.9 million.

Spirit Aerosystems shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.