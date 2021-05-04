Ametek: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Ametek Inc. (AME) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $219.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Ametek expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.08 to $1.10.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.48 to $4.56 per share.

Ametek shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 12%. The stock has increased 67% in the last 12 months.