Brunswick: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

METTAWA, Ill.

Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $169.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

Brunswick expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.4 billion to $5.6 billion.

Brunswick shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

