Corvus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Burlingame, California-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $6 million, or 20 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $2.86. A year ago, they were trading at $2.08.