Aeterna Zentaris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Summerville, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $5.1 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.7 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.10. A year ago, they were trading at 48 cents.