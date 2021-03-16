Flotek Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $12.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $136.5 million, or $2 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.22. A year ago, they were trading at $1.10.