Texas Pacific: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $44.8 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $5.77 per share.

The landowner posted revenue of $74.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $176 million, or $22.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $302.6 million.

Texas Pacific shares have climbed 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $1,111.87, an increase of 53% in the last 12 months.