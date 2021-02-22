3 children taken to hospital after car hits daycare center

A car accidentally drove through a wall and into the classroom of a daycare facility north of Los Angeles on Monday and three children were taken to a hospital for evaluation although no major injuries were reported, authorities said.

Paramedics were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. to La Petite Academy in the Saugus area of Santa Clarita, authorities said.

TV helicopter footage showed the damaged car and a hole in a window area of the one-story building, located 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

A statement from the academy said a “school family member's vehicle" struck the building and drove into a classroom.

Three children and a staff member were in the classroom and they were taken to the hospital for evaluation, the statement said.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Abraham Bedoyan said the three children airlifted to a hospital were only taken as a precaution, KCBS-TV reported.

Another person, believed to be the driver, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the station reported.

The school was evacuated and temporarily closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

La Petite Academy is a national chain that offers daycare, pre-school and kindergarten.