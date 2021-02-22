Korn/Ferry: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $51.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $477.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $475.4 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $420.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Korn/Ferry said it expects revenue in the range of $475 million to $500 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $432.2 million.

Korn/Ferry shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.