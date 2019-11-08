World Bank’s regional chief raises alarm on Lebanese economy

A student protester holds a smoke flare during a protest against the government in front of the education ministry in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Lebanese protesters are rallying outside state institutions and ministries to keep up the pressure on officials to form a new government to deal with the country's economic crisis. AP Photo

The World Bank's regional director on Friday urged Lebanon to form a new Cabinet "within a week" to prevent further degradation and loss of confidence in its economy.

Saroj Kumar Jha said told The Associated Press that the World Bank observed in recent weeks increasing risks to Lebanon's economic and financial stability.

"We are very concerned that this will impact the Lebanese poor people, middle class" and businesses, he said.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned his government on Oct. 29 in response to the unprecedented protests which have swept Lebanon starting in the middle of last month. The protests erupted over proposed new taxes and have snowballed into calls for the government to resign and for the entire political elite that has ruled Lebanon since the end of its 1975-90 civil war to step aside.

More than a week after Hariri resigned, President Michel Aoun has not yet set a date for consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs who would name a new premier. There appears to be sharp divisions over whether the new Cabinet should be made up of experts only or include politicians.

"It is extremely important that there is a political solution to the ongoing crisis and (that) we have a credible government in the office, which can launch ambitious bold reforms for economic stability, for more growth in the economy, for more jobs to be created and to restore confidence," Jha added.

Since banks in Lebanon opened again last Friday for the first time in two weeks, people have been rushing to banking institutions to withdraw money fearing that the country's crisis would further deepen amid shortage in liquidity.

The banks subsequently have been imposing irregular capital controls to protect deposits and prevent a run on the banks.

The banking sector — a backbone of the economy — suffered a blow on Thursday when Moody's Investors Service downgraded the country's three largest banks into junk territory. The international agency downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1, the local-currency deposit ratings respectively of Bank Audi, BLOM Bank and Byblos Bank.

Two days earlier Moody's said it lowered Lebanon's issuer rating to caa2 siting the possibility of rescheduling the country's massive debt.

Jha said the "downgrading of several Lebanese banks ... shows that the confidence in the Lebanese economy is very sharply declining."

"It presents itself as a challenge to the Lebanese political leaders to really form the government as soon as possible," he also said.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported Friday that the country's banks will be closed for two extra days over the weekend amid deepening turmoil and public anxiety over liquidity and sustained anti-government protests.

It said the banks will be closed both on Saturday and Monday, along with the regular Sunday closure for the weekend. The report says this will allow for the observation of the holiday celebrating Prophet Mohammad's birthday, which is set for Monday in Lebanon.

Lebanon is one of the world's most heavily indebted countries.