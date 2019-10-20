Search for small plane missing near North Carolina airport

Operations were temporarily halted at a busy North Carolina airport Sunday night after it lost radar contact with an approaching small plane, launching a search by fire and rescue units around a nearby state park.

A statement posted on the Raleigh-Durham International Airport website said air traffic controllers notified the airport that a small aircraft was lost on radar about 7:25 p.m. Sunday as it was approaching the airport. The statement added that airport firefighting units were immediately dispatched to the vicinity of William B. Umstead State Park, not far from the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a brief statement that the aircraft lost from radar contact was a Piper PA32. The FAA website said the propeller plane typically has around six seats.

The FAA statement said the aircraft was approaching Runway 32, the smallest of three landing strips and perpendicular to what the airport considers its primary runway.

Airport spokeswoman Crystal Feldman said air operations were halted for about 20 minutes as rescue units rushed to the area.

"During that time we had our fire units responding to the incident, which allowed no planes to take off or land on our runway," she said. "For about 20 minutes we had everything halted around the airport."

Feldman said she couldn't say how many people were aboard the aircraft.

With rescuers from multiple agencies searching the area round Umstead State Park, Feldman said people were advised to avoid the approximately 6,000-acre (2,400-hectare) wooded expanse bounded by an interstate, the airport and a state highway.

"Our primary goal right now is to find this airplane," she said.

The airport's website showed that a number of arrivals were diverted between 7 and 8 p.m., and departures were delayed. Arrivals appeared to resume around 8 p.m. Sunday.