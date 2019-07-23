Hasbro: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.4 million.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $984.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $966.8 million.

Hasbro shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.