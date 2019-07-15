AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 9 cents to $2.94 per gallon

AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 9 cents from a week ago to about $2.94 per gallon as demand grows amid the summer travel season.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that despite the increase the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 7 cents less than a year ago.

AAA says average prices rose to a 2019 high of $2.95 on Saturday before easing slightly.

The state's highest averages were in the Detroit and Ann Arbor areas at around $2.95. The lowest prices were in the Marquette and Traverse City areas at roughly $2.87 per gallon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

https://gasprices.aaa.com