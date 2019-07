Georgia aims to spark interest in agriculture in schools

Georgia aims to encourage more students to seek agriculture jobs by offering new educational courses.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that some of the courses begin as early as kindergarten.

The goal is to better acquaint students with one of the state's oldest industries.

The program will begin with 20 Georgia elementary schools that will roll out the agricultural education courses.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Agricultural education is offered in middle and high schools in metro Atlanta, the newspaper reported. But this new effort makes the first time it is being offered by the state to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.