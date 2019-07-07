Georgia’s welfare rolls drop sharply in recent years

State records show the number of Georgia families receiving welfare benefits has dropped by more than two-thirds in the past 14 years.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the numbers have decreased as Georgia has applied constant pressure to drive down the rolls.

The number of households receiving aid from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program has consistently dropped. It even happened during the Great Recession.

State officials say the decreasing rolls are a sign that the program is working.

The newspaper reports that the trend in Georgia mirrors what has happened nationally.