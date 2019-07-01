OPEC weighs extension of output cuts amid slackening demand

The oil producers' cartel, OPEC, is considering a six- to nine-month extension of its current deal to cut production, facing a weaker demand outlook due to slowing global growth.

Member representatives are meeting Monday at OPEC headquarters in Vienna.

The head of Nigeria's delegation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, said Monday that her country "strongly endorsed" an extension of the deal for nine months, saying that would "offer greater certainty to the market." The current deal reduced production by 1.2 million barrels per day starting from Jan. 1.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran and attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz have sent oil prices higher in recent days. Over the longer term, demand could weaken according to the International Energy Agency, which cut its demand estimate earlier this month.