Brawl in a Kazakhstan oil field leaves 30 Arabs injured

A brawl between Kazakh workers and their Arab colleagues in one of Kazakhstan's largest oil fields has left 30 people injured and led to an outcry in Lebanon and Jordan, a news agency said Sunday.

Videos of the attacks on Arab engineers and workers were widely circulated on social media in Arab countries. The scenes showed them being kicked and punched by large numbers of local colleagues. Some of those attacked were covered in blood and their faces suffering serious bruises.

Interfax-Kazakhstan said Saturday's brawl was triggered after a Lebanese contractor reportedly posted a photo on WhatsApp featuring a Kazakh female colleague that many in the former Soviet nation saw as insulting.

It reported Sunday that the field is managed by Tengizchevroil, TCO, a joint venture that includes Chevron and ExxonMobil.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nurlan Nogayev, the governor of Atyrau region, said during a meeting with company management that the brawl resulted from disparities in working conditions between foreign contractors and local Kazakh employees.

According to Lebanese and Jordanian officials, the injured engineers and workers include Lebanese, Jordanians and Palestinians.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri ordered Secretary General of the High Relief Committee, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Kheir to follow the case.

Lebanon's Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab also called his counterpart in Kazakhstan to discuss protecting the Lebanese workers.

Kheir told the local MTV television that the situation now is under control. He added that a total of 17 Arabs, including one Lebanese and six Palestinians using Lebanese travel documents, were among the injured.

Lebanon's ambassador to Kazakhstan Jescar Khoury told local media that all Lebanese citizens who worked at the oil field are now under police protection in a hotel in a nearby city.

In Jordan, Crown Prince Hussein asked the country's prime minister and minister for foreign affairs to follow the case of Jordanian citizens.