Friday Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

LONDON (AP) — The Red Sox and Yankees will begin their two-game series in London, with Boston's Rick Porcello facing New York's Masahiro Tanaka at Olympic Stadium, home of the West Ham soccer club.

It is Major League Baseball's first games in Europe.

Hitters figure to have a jolly old time with the center field wall a cozy 385 feet away. "Hopefully, we'll poke a couple out," Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said, smiling after batting practice Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they have arrested the mastermind behind the shooting of baseball great David Ortiz earlier this month in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Police said Friday that Víctor Hugo Gómez was detained in the Caribbean country. No further details were immediately released.

Authorities had said last week that they believed Gómez was living in the U.S.

He is accused of ordering the killing of his cousin, Sixto David Fernández. Authorities say hit men confused Ortiz with Fernández during the June 9 shooting at a bar in the capital of Santo Domingo. The two men are friends and were sharing a table.

LONDON (AP) — Baseball's players' association says the Tampa Bay Rays would need permission from the union to play games in Montreal.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the low-drawing Rays may explore a split season in Montreal. No timetable for the possible plan was announced

Union head Tony Clark said Friday much work remains "before that consideration becomes closer to a reality." He adds that the union looks forward to "being a part of that conversation."

Clark says requiring a player to maintain two homes during the season would be a "significant burden."

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

PARIS (AP) — Megan Rapinoe scored twice for the United States in the much-anticipated clash with host France to send the defending champions into the semifinals of the Women's World Cup with a 2-1 victory Friday night.

France was vying to become the first nation to simultaneously hold the men's and women's World Cup trophies, but the home-field advantage and the flag-waving crowd that belted out La Marseillaise didn't faze the ever-confident U.S. team.

Rapinoe leads the top-ranked Americans to Lyon to face No. 3 England on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Rapinoe scored first on a free kick in the fifth minute that bounced between French players and past goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi. She scored again in the 65th minute after blasting a cross from Tobin Heath that Bouhaddi dove for but couldn't stop. It was her fifth goal of the tournament.

NBA

NBA coaches likely will be challenging one call per game next season.

The league told teams Friday that, pending expected approval by the board of governors on July 9, coaches may challenge a personal foul charged to their team, a called out-of-bounds violation, a goaltending violation or a basket-interference violation. No other call may be challenged.

NBA Basketball Operations President Byron Spruell told teams in the memo that the league anticipates the rule will be in effect in the NBA next season as a one-year pilot program.

The NBA already has a call-challenge program in place in the G League and tinkered with it during summer league last year. It will be used during all three summer leagues this season — the four-team league in Sacramento and Salt Lake City that open Monday, and the one in Las Vegas that opens July 5.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kara Lawson is the latest woman headed to the NBA to coach.

Lawson was hired by the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't publicly announced the hire.

While Lawson hasn't coached in college or the pros, she has served as an adviser for USA Basketball's 3-on-3 teams over the past few years. She's also been a commentator for ESPN for the NBA and college basketball as well as being a TV analyst for the Washington Wizards over the past few seasons.

—By AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg.

HOCKEY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights freed up more salary-cap space by trading defenseman Colin Miller to the Buffalo Sabres.

The Golden Knights acquired a second-round pick in the 2021 draft and a 2022 fifth-round selection in the trade announced Friday. The second-round pick is the one Buffalo landed in trading Ryan O'Reilly to St. Louis a year ago.

It's the second trade in two days for Vegas, which continues to shed payroll in a bid to get under the $81.5 million salary cap. Miller completed the first year of a four-year $15.5 million contract he signed last summer. On Thursday, the Golden Knights traded forward Erik Haula to Carolina.

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche made a move to boost their offense by acquiring forward Andre Burakovsky in a deal with the Washington Capitals on Friday.

In exchange, the Capitals pick up minor-league forward Scott Kosmachuk, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft and a third-round selection the Avalanche previously picked up from Arizona.

GOLF

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Michelle Wie says she'll take a break for the rest of the year to try to get healthy.

Wie had surgery on her right hand in October and tried to return in February, completing one tournament. She sat out a month and returned to the LPGA Tour's first major and to her hometown event in Hawaii, both times missing the cut. After withdrawing from the U.S. Women's Open, the 29-year-old Wie played in the Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National and shot rounds of 84-82.

In an Instagram post Friday, Wie says, "After doing everything I could to play this year, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off from competitive golf." She says that will be her best chance to "finally get healthy."

COURTS

SEATTLE (AP) — A former Microsoft sports marketing director has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after admitting he tried to embezzle $1.5 million — including $240,000 worth of Super Bowl tickets.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez sentenced Jeff Tran to 28 months Friday. Tran, who oversaw Microsoft's promotional relationship with the NFL, stole tickets to the 2016 and 2017 Super Bowls and sold them to a broker for his own gain.

He also persuaded a vendor to create a fraudulent $775,000 invoice and turn the money over to him. When he asked the vendor a second time, the vendor reported him.