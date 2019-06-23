Lebanon slams Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has criticized the Trump administration's $50 billion investment proposal, part of its Middle East peace plan, saying Beirut will not be "tempted" by money at the expense of Palestinians' rights.

State-run National News Agency quoted Berri as saying Sunday that those who believe Beirut will be lured by billions of dollars at a time when Lebanon is passing through an economic crisis are "mistaken."

The 10-year plan calls for projects worth $6.3 billion for Palestinians in Lebanon, as well as $27.5 billion in the West Bank and Gaza, $9.1 billion in Egypt and $7.4 billion in Jordan.

The large sums for Jordan and Lebanon, countries with substantial Palestinian refugee populations, are an apparent attempt to absorb refugees in these nations.