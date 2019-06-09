NYC transit agency: Time clocks vandalized amid OT crackdown

New York City's transit agency says a screen on an employee time clock was smashed in an "apparent act of vandalism" that's seen as retaliation for a crackdown on hefty overtime pay.

The damaged screen was discovered Saturday at a train yard in Brooklyn. It's the second time in a week that a time clock has been damaged at a Metropolitan Transit Authority facility.

MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny says workers installing a biometric scanner at a Long Island Rail Road station in Queens on Tuesday found that a wire had been cut in an apparent act of sabotage.

A fiscal watchdog reported in April that the MTA doled out $1.3 billion in overtime in 2018, including nearly $345,000 in extra pay to a single Long Island Rail Road worker.