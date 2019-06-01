Arizona budget includes money to expand Interstate 17

Arizona's next state budget will help pay for building additional lanes along 23 miles (37 kilometers) of Interstate 17 north of the Phoenix area in two stretches where traffic can be clogged, particularly on summer and holiday weekends and after wrecks.

The project will add so-called two flex lanes that could be used for travel in either direction on 16 miles (26 kilometers) between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point Rest Area and a third traffic lane in each direction on 7 miles (11 kilometers) between Anthem and Black Canyon City.

Legislation signed Friday by Gov. Doug Ducey for the fiscal year beginning July 1 provides $130 million over three years for the I-17 project. The federal government and the Maricopa Association of Governments also will contribute funding.