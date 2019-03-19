Hawaii weighs first-in-nation plastic bans at restaurants

In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 photo, Belinda Lau, manager of the Wiki Wiki Drive Inn takeout restaurant in Honolulu, holds a polystyrene foam box containing an order of roast pork, rice and salad. Hawaii would be the first state in the nation to ban most plastics used at restaurants, including polystyrene foam containers, if legislation lawmakers are considering is enacted. The aim is to cut down on waste that pollutes the ocean. Audrey McAvoy AP Photo