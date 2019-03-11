Tesla walks back its plan to close most showrooms

FILE- In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, a sign bearing the company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Tesla is walking back its plan to close most retail stores worldwide. The company says it still plans to move to fully online sales but it won’t close as many stores as originally thought. Tesla announced last month that it would shutter most of its stores to cut costs so it could make money on the $35,000 Model 3 electric car. Tesla now says it closed 10 percent of its stores, but a few of those will be reopened. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo