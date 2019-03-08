Pedestrian killed by Florida commuter train

Authorities say a pedestrian has been killed kill by a Florida commuter train.
The Sun Sentinel reports that a 43-year-old man died at a Hollywood train crossing Thursday evening.
A Hollywood Fire Rescue spokesman says the victim was apparently trying to cross the tracks before the Brightline train arrived but didn't make it.
More than a dozen people have died after being hit by Brightline trains since test runs were done in July 2017.
