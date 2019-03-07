Police: Suspect shot man over $30K in stripper fees

Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting at a central California motel owed $30,000 to a company that provides stripper services.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Thursday that the victim, 23-year-old Justin Garza, was an employee of the company.
Dyer says Garza was trying to collect on the bill when he was shot multiple times by Randy Jones. The 29-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder. It wasn't known if he has an attorney.
The Fresno Bee reports the shooting was recorded by surveillance cameras.
A stripper who accompanied Garza to the motel was not hurt.
