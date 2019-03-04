Legendary Napa Valley vintner John Shafer dies at 94

File - In this April 17, 2011, file photo, bottles of Shafer Vineyards 2008 Merlot are on display by a World War II portrait of John Shafer during a lunch at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. Northern California vintner and philanthropist John Shafer has died at the age of 94. He was part of a generation of vintners that transformed the sleepy Napa Valley into a region known the world over for its stellar wines. Shafer Vineyards announced Monday, March 4, 2019, that its founder died Saturday in Napa. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo