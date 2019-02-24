National Business

Grijalva to push for permanent ban on new mining claims

The Associated Press

February 24, 2019 03:16 AM

Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva, fifth from right, with tribal leaders and supporters of the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act, from left, Sarana Riggs, representing a coalition of environmental groups, Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, Carletta Tilousi of Havasupai Tribal Council, unidentified man, Matthew Putesoy and Claudius Putesoy of the Havasupai Tribal Council, Ethan Aumack, Executive Director, Grand Canyon Trust, back, Brad Powell, front, President, Arizona Wildlife Federation, Richard Powskey of the Hualapai Tribal Council, and an unidentified woman pose for a photo Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the South Rim, in Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. Grijalva is pushing to make a temporary ban on the filing of new mining claims in the Grand Canyon region permanent.
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz.

Rep. Raul Grijalva is pushing to make a temporary ban on the filing of new mining claims in the Grand Canyon region permanent.

The Arizona Democrat who chairs the House Natural Resources Committee said Saturday at the Grand Canyon that he'll introduce the legislation in the coming week and is hopeful about its chances for passage by the Democratic-led House.

Grijalva said proponents then would deal with the Republican-led Senate and for now are giving that chamber "the benefit of the doubt."

The Obama administration put about 1,562 square miles (4,045 square kilometers) outside the boundaries of the national park off-limits to new hard rock mining claims until 2032.

Mining groups criticized Obama's ban, with the National Mining Association saying it puts the domestic supply chain at risk.

