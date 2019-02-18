Master plan calls for state funding to help repair Boardwalk

A New Jersey shore community is seeking funding from the state to help repair its nearly 100-year-old Boardwalk.
The Wildwood City Commission approved a master plan that calls for a $64.5 million complete Boardwalk reconstruction. The Press of Atlantic City reports officials argue revenue generated from state tourism taxes largely comes from the Boardwalk.
The plan calls for all infrastructure — including fiber optics, sanitary sewer and water piping — to be replaced and upgraded. The plan also calls for the Boardwalk to be rebuilt with a concrete understructure and hardwood decking.
Democratic state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak, whose district includes Wildwood, could not be reached for comment.
The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce says it would support renovations if money is available.
