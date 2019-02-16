Ballpark mustard maker drops Indians’ Chief Wahoo logo

The maker of Cleveland's iconic ballpark mustard is removing the Chief Wahoo logo from its branding and packaging to maintain ties with the Cleveland Indians baseball team dating back to 1925.
Cleveland.com reports the Indians have told official partners like Bertman Foods Co., the maker of Bertman Original Ballpark Mustard, those relationships can't continue unless they stop using Chief Wahoo. The cartoonish caricature is viewed by some as racist and offensive to Native Americans.
The Indians will stop using Chief Wahoo on player uniforms starting this season. The club had been phasing out Chief Wahoo for years and struck an agreement with Major League Baseball last year to discontinue its use altogether.
The team will continue to sell a few Chief Wahoo items at team shops to retain its trademark.
