Trump Org scraps plans for 2 hotel chains, blaming politics

FILE - In this June 5, 2017 file photo, Eric Danziger, CEO of Trump Hotels, left, joins Eric Trump, center, and Donald Trump Jr., both of whom are executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, as the trio poses for a photograph during an event for Scion Hotels n New York. On Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, the Trump Organization announced that it will no longer try to open hotels under its Scion and American Idea brands which would have been marketed to budget and mid-priced travelers. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo