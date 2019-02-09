Texas districts’ Harvey recovery burdened by state payments

Texas' school finance system is putting additional strain on two coastal districts that lost millions of dollars after Hurricane Harvey and now owe the state millions more.
The Austin American-Statesman reports that Port Aransas and Aransas County districts are seeking relief from ballooning recapture payments this year as schools struggle to pay teachers and meet student needs after the 2017 storm.
Aransas County district will likely have to pay $7 million of its local property tax revenue to the state by August.
The district is considered property rich under the state's funding formula, so some of its property tax revenue is redistributed to property poor districts. Aransas County owes $2 million more this year because the state's formula calculated the payment using pre-Harvey property values with post-Harvey enrollment rates.
Officials plan to cut staff.
