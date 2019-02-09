National Business

Texas districts’ Harvey recovery burdened by state payments

The Associated Press

February 09, 2019 10:37 AM

Construction crews plaster the walls of the Odyssey After School Enrichment Program in Rockport, Texas, on Jan. 16, 2019. The center was damaged during Hurricane Harvey.
Construction crews plaster the walls of the Odyssey After School Enrichment Program in Rockport, Texas, on Jan. 16, 2019. The center was damaged during Hurricane Harvey. Austin American-Statesman via AP Ana Ramirez
Construction crews plaster the walls of the Odyssey After School Enrichment Program in Rockport, Texas, on Jan. 16, 2019. The center was damaged during Hurricane Harvey. Austin American-Statesman via AP Ana Ramirez
ROCKPORT, Texas

Texas' school finance system is putting additional strain on two coastal districts that lost millions of dollars after Hurricane Harvey and now owe the state millions more.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Port Aransas and Aransas County districts are seeking relief from ballooning recapture payments this year as schools struggle to pay teachers and meet student needs after the 2017 storm.

Aransas County district will likely have to pay $7 million of its local property tax revenue to the state by August.

The district is considered property rich under the state's funding formula, so some of its property tax revenue is redistributed to property poor districts. Aransas County owes $2 million more this year because the state's formula calculated the payment using pre-Harvey property values with post-Harvey enrollment rates.

Officials plan to cut staff.

  Comments  

things to do