Senator criticized for linking man’s death to tobacco taxes

Oregon state Sen. Dennis Linthicum, D-Klamath Falls, poses in his office in the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Linthicum is accused of racism by a fellow lawmaker for referencing the death of Eric Garner, a black man killed in New York by police using a chokehold, in a statement opposing cigarette taxes and using Garner's last words: "I can't breathe." AndrewSelsky AP Photo