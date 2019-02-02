MeToo movement was not 1-year phenomenon in state capitols

FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, of San Diego, addresses members of the Senate in Sacramento, Calif. On Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, the California Legislature is opening an independent office to handle investigations of alleged workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment or discrimination. "Our goals are clear: we need to protect victims and witnesses, hold perpetrators accountable, and restore employee and public confidence," said Atkins. But she added: "I realize we cannot be satisfied with our progress, because this step alone will not change the culture of this building." Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo