Tokyo court rejects Ex-Nissan chair Ghosn’s bail request

A court in Tokyo on Tuesday rejected former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's latest request for bail, made more than two months after his arrest.
The decision by the Tokyo District Court came a day after Ghosn promised to wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet, give up his passport and pay for security guards approved by prosecutors to gain release from a Tokyo detention center.
Ghosn, 64, has been in custody since Nov. 19. He was due for a bail hearing Monday. A Tokyo court rejected an earlier request for bail last week.
His lawyers were expected to appeal the decision, as they have earlier rejections of Ghosn's requests to get out of detention.
