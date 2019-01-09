Officials: Human error led to 2016 suburban Detroit sinkhole

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2017 file photo, a construction worker walks by a home collapsed by a sinkhole in Fraser, Mich. Officials said Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, that the sinkhole north of Detroit that damaged homes and cost $75 million to fix was caused by human error that allowed the quick release of waste and water into a sewer line. The pipe collapsed and caused the Dec. 24, 2016, sinkhole which grew to football field-size. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo