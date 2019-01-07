Browns interview coordinator Kitchens for head coaching job

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Cleveland. The Browns have interviewed Kitchens, who has already shown them what he can do with their offense. Kitchens took over game-planning and play-calling duties in October when Todd Haley was fired on the same day the club dismissed coach Hue Jackson. David Richard, File AP Photo