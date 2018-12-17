Amazon workers on strike in Germany a week before Christmas

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, post trucks leave the Amazon Logistic Center in Rheinberg, Germany. Workers at two Amazon distribution centers in Germany have gone on strike as part of a push for improved work conditions, leading to fears that Christmas orders may not arrive in time. The German news agency dpa reported that workers in Leipzig in eastern Germany and Werne in western Germany went on strike early Monday. Martin Meissner, file AP Photo