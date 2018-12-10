The Latest: Macron takes responsibility for citizens’ anger

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, French Prime Minister Edouard Philipppe, left, and Environment Minister Francois de Rugy meet with representatives of trade unions, employers' organizations and local elected officials at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, Dec.10 2018. Macron is preparing to speak to the nation Monday at last, after increasingly violent and radicalized protests against his leadership and a long silence that aggravated the anger. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP)