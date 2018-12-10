AAA: Michigan gas prices up 6 cents to $2.34 per gallon

AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up 6 cents in the past week to about $2.34 per gallon following a string of declines linked to lower oil prices .
The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline increased after recently sinking to its lowest level since July 2017.
Major oil producers on Friday including the OPEC cartel agreed to cut global oil production — sending oil prices higher.
The state's highest average was $2.42 per gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest was in the Traverse City area at $2.29 a gallon.
The Detroit-area's average was down about 3 cents from a week ago to $2.33.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
