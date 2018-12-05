Malaysian fugitive financier, 4 others face new 1MDB charges

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2014 file photo, Jho Low attends the 2014 Angel Ball, hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Malaysian police said Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, that they have filed new criminal charges against fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and four others over the multibillion-dollar looting of state investment fund 1MDB. Low is wanted for his alleged role as the mastermind in a massive money laundering and bribery scheme that pilfered billions of dollars from the indebted 1MDB fund. AP, File Photo by Scott Roth/Invision