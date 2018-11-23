10 years on, Mumbai moves on from attacks but scars remain

In this Nov 17, 2018, photo, a man feeds pigeons outside the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel, the epicenter of the 2008 terror attacks that killed 166 people in Mumbai, India. Thirty-one people died inside the hotel, including staff trying to guide the guests to safety. Visceral images of smoke leaping out of the city landmark have come to define the 60-hour siege. Rafiq Maqbool AP Photo