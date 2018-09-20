Japan’s Abe re-elected as party head, to stay on as PM

FILE - In this March 30, 2018, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, meets with Shigeo Iizuka, second from right, leader of a group of families of Japanese abducted by North Korea, and Sakie Yokota, second from left, mother of Megumi Yokota, one of the Japanese abductees and other members at Abe’s official residence in Tokyo. Abe is expected to be re-elected by his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to a third term as its leader on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, paving the way for him to serve as prime minister for up to three more years. Pool Photo via AP, File Toru Hanai