3 Jonesboro radio stations knocked off air by copper thefts

The Associated Press

September 18, 2018 09:14 AM

JONESBORO, Ark.

Three Jonesboro radio stations are back on the air after copper thieves disrupted operations and damaged the transmitter building and a backup generator.

The outages affecting East Arkansas Broadcasters stations KIYS, KIYS HD2 and KBTM were discovered about 1:20 a.m. Monday.

EAP Chief Operating Officer Scott Siler told The Jonesboro Sun that the stations returned to the air about 9 a.m. Monday.

Damage to the building and generator is estimated at $80,000.

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office reports the wires were cut and were pulled from the ground and the building by a truck using either a rope or a cable.

