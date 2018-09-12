US ‘likely’ has taken over as the world’s top oil producer

FILE- In this June 5, 2017, file photo pumpjacks work in an oil field at sunset after a thunderstorm passed through the area in Karnes City, Texas. The United States may have reclaimed the title of the world’s biggest oil producer sooner than expected. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday that America “likely surpassed” Russia in June and August after jumping over Saudi Arabia earlier this year. Eric Gay, File AP Photo