Japan proposes end to commercial whaling ban, faces pushback

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2017 file photo, a Southern right whale glides in the waters off El Doradillo Beach, Patagonia, Argentina, during the annual whale migration from Antarctica to Argentina’s Patagonia to give birth and feed their offspring. Japan is proposing an end to a decades-old ban on commercial whaling, arguing there is no longer a scientific reason for what was supposed to be a temporary measure, at the International Whaling Commission meetings that opened Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Florianopolis, Brazil. Maxi Jonas, File AP Photo