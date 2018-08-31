National Business

California net neutrality bill goes to Gov. Jerry Brown

By JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

August 31, 2018 08:29 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Gov. Jerry Brown will decide whether California should have the nation's strongest protections for net neutrality rules intended to ensure a level playing field on the internet.

The state Senate approved the measure in a 27-12 vote on Friday over stiff opposition from internet service providers.

The milestone was celebrated by net neutrality advocates who hope it will help drive a national policy prohibiting internet companies from favoring certain websites over others.

Brown has not said whether he'll sign the bill, which would likely draw a lawsuit from the industry.

Internet companies say net neutrality should be regulated at the national level.

