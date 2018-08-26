Colombians vote on anti-corruption referendum

FILE- In this July 20, 2018 file photo, Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos speaks during the inauguration of the newly-elected legislature, in Bogota, Colombia. Colombians are voting on Sunday, Aug. 25, in a first of a kind referendum that aims to curb corruption in a country where white collar criminals are fast replacing drug gangs and paramilitary groups in penetrating the upper echelons of power. The referendum seeks to slash the salaries of Colombia’s Congress members and to bring laws that make public spending more efficient and transparent. Fernando Vergara, File, File AP Photo