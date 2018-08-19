Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers’ crops, cattle

In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri are causing concerns for farmers. Corn yields could be lower than normal and hay, vital for feeding cattle, is proving scarce. About three-quarters of Missouri pastures are in poor or very poor condition, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. University of Missouri Extension via AP Eldon Cole